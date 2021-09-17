Comparing Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) & Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) and Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of Genetron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Invitae shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Invitae shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Genetron and Invitae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetron -68.28% -19.78% -16.70% Invitae -149.68% -26.29% -14.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Genetron and Invitae, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00 Invitae 0 4 5 0 2.56

Genetron presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.92%. Invitae has a consensus target price of $42.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.22%. Given Invitae’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Invitae is more favorable than Genetron.

Volatility & Risk

Genetron has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invitae has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genetron and Invitae’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetron $65.06 million 22.39 -$470.35 million N/A N/A Invitae $279.60 million 24.52 -$602.17 million ($2.78) -11.35

Genetron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invitae.

Summary

Invitae beats Genetron on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; Genetron S5 platform, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; and Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer. In addition, the company develops ctDNA lung cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. Further, it offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

