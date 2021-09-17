Comparing Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) & NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kyocera and NeoPhotonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera $14.41 billion 1.67 $848.01 million $2.35 28.25 NeoPhotonics $371.16 million 1.28 -$4.37 million $0.06 151.17

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than NeoPhotonics. Kyocera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeoPhotonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kyocera and NeoPhotonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera 6.64% 4.32% 3.26% NeoPhotonics -15.01% -18.29% -10.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Kyocera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Kyocera has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoPhotonics has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kyocera and NeoPhotonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoPhotonics 0 3 6 0 2.67

NeoPhotonics has a consensus target price of $13.88, suggesting a potential upside of 52.98%. Given NeoPhotonics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than Kyocera.

Summary

Kyocera beats NeoPhotonics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive. The Semiconductor Components segment caters ceramic packages for crystal and saw devices, ceramic metal oxide semiconductor/charge coupled device image sensor ceramic packages, large scale integration ceramic packages, wireless communication device packages, optical communication device packages and components, and organic multilayer packages. The Applied Ceramic Products segment handles the residential and commercial use solar power generating systems, solar cells and modules, cutting tools, micro drills, medical and dental implants, and jewelry and applied ceramic products. The Electronic Devices segment offers ceramic capacitors, tantalum capacitors, saw de

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

