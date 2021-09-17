CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: COP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/15/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/15/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/14/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/31/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/12/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/6/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/6/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/6/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/5/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/27/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/26/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/26/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of ETR:COP traded down €3.00 ($3.53) on Friday, reaching €77.30 ($90.94). 118,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,245. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a fifty-two week high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is €74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €71.08.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

