Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.83

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.83 and last traded at $68.37, with a volume of 16818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.87.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.99.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. Research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

