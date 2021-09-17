Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Down 5%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 4,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 465,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

CNSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $876.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3,731.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

