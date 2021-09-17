Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Barclays

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $266.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.91.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $215.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.66.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,360,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after buying an additional 219,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,892,000 after buying an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,926,000 after buying an additional 50,146 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

