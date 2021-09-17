ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Hans Tung Sells 347,010 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $2,206,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Hans Tung sold 347,009 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $2,300,669.67.

On Thursday, September 9th, Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $1,557,337.95.

WISH stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 51,823,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,444,074. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WISH shares. Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,633 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,215,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after buying an additional 2,729,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.