Contrasting Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) & Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.0% of Metacrine shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Metacrine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Metacrine and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metacrine N/A -61.37% -51.29% Endonovo Therapeutics -5,033.33% N/A -264.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metacrine and Endonovo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metacrine N/A N/A -$37.30 million ($3.97) -0.78 Endonovo Therapeutics $80,000.00 263.17 -$6.44 million N/A N/A

Endonovo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Metacrine.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Metacrine and Endonovo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metacrine 0 0 4 0 3.00 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Metacrine presently has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 520.97%. Given Metacrine’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Metacrine is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Summary

Metacrine beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH. The company also develops MET642, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients. Metacrine, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, SofPulse, Electroceutical Therapy, and Scientific Studies. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

