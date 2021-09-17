Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

Get Core & Main alerts:

NYSE:CNM opened at $27.39 on Thursday. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $30.57.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.