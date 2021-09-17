Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter valued at $302,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the second quarter valued at about $504,000.

Shares of TRONU opened at $10.15 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

