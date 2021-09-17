Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the August 15th total of 112,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

COOL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 9.6% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 239,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 113.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 54,898 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 254,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

