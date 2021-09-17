Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Up to $5.65

Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.83. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 104 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $920.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.10. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 51.99%. Research analysts predict that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth about $125,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Corporación América Airports by 19.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile (NYSE:CAAP)

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.