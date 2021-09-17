Cowen Increases USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Price Target to $28.00

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) had its price target upped by analysts at Cowen from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 97.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. USA Truck has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $170.03 million during the quarter. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that USA Truck will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in USA Truck during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in USA Truck by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 210,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in USA Truck during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in USA Truck by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 62,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in USA Truck during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

