Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Short Interest Update

Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CLCN remained flat at $$0.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,263. Creative Learning has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

About Creative Learning

Creative Learning Corp. offers educational and enrichment programs to children through its franchisees. The firm provides programs designed to enhance students problem solving and critical thinking skills. It offers Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises. The company was founded by Michelle Cote on March 8, 2006 and is headquartered in St.

