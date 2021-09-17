Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Short Interest Update

Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS CLCN remained flat at $$0.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,263. Creative Learning has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.
About Creative Learning
