Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €4.47 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €4.47 ($5.26) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 44.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.50 ($8.82).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €8.00 ($9.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a PE ratio of -0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.26.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.