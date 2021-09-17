Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €137.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €130.69 ($153.76).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €114.88 ($135.15) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €113.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.44. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

