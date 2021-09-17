Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Cree posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

CREE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

CREE stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,083. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cree by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

