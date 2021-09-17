Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.250-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $144 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.36 million.
Shares of CREE stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,083. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Cree has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.44.
Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Cree Company Profile
Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
