Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.250-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $144 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.36 million.

Shares of CREE stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,083. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Cree has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CREE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded Cree from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cree currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.