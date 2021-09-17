Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,831 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $52,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines stock opened at $135.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.34 and its 200 day moving average is $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

