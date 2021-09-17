Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,848 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,015,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,274 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,967 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,399,704,000 after purchasing an additional 478,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Fund boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 86.6% in the second quarter. Himension Fund now owns 795,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,247,000 after purchasing an additional 369,013 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,321 shares of company stock worth $3,567,368 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

NYSE TDOC traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.12 and a 200 day moving average of $161.26. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

