Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 720.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,938 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 2,756.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 555,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Revolve Group by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,624,000 after purchasing an additional 505,460 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth about $21,169,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth about $17,799,000. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $6,150,432.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $6,055,037.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,686,547 shares of company stock valued at $108,555,903. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

RVLV opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.62. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

