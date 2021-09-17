Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 791 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $222.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

