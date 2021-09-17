Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,294 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,748 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,618,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,641,000 after buying an additional 541,706 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.52. The company had a trading volume of 32,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,724. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $220.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

