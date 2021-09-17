Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.3% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

