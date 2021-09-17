Crewe Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 1.8% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 154,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 134,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after buying an additional 117,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after buying an additional 97,715 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after buying an additional 94,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,771. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.51.

