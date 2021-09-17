Crewe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 656.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Domo during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 21.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Domo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Domo by 45.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 63.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.00. 5,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,882. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.78.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOMO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

