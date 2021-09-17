Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 538 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.79. The stock had a trading volume of 369,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929,919. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The company has a market capitalization of $351.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.17 and its 200 day moving average is $136.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

