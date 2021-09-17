Critical Analysis: Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) vs. Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) and Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Amplifon alerts:

0.2% of Dufry shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Amplifon and Dufry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplifon 0 3 1 0 2.25 Dufry 0 4 2 0 2.33

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amplifon and Dufry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplifon $1.78 billion 6.33 $115.38 million $0.66 75.23 Dufry $2.73 billion 1.53 -$2.68 billion N/A N/A

Amplifon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dufry.

Profitability

This table compares Amplifon and Dufry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplifon 8.71% 24.14% 5.93% Dufry N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Amplifon has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dufry has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees. It has operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.