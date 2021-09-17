Critical Contrast: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) vs. RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and RTCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 12.70% 18.95% 7.58% RTCORE N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and RTCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 6 0 0 1.86 RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus price target of $64.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.21%. Given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is more favorable than RTCORE.

Volatility & Risk

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTCORE has a beta of 11.64, suggesting that its stock price is 1,064% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and RTCORE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.38 billion 5.05 $170.10 million $1.68 37.46 RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than RTCORE.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats RTCORE on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc. is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service. The Ritchie Bros. Financial Services segment refers to the financial brokerage service. The Mascus segment includes online listing service. The company was founded by David Edward Ritchie in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

