Critical Review: NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) & Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NextSource Materials and Eldorado Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Eldorado Gold 2 4 4 0 2.20

Eldorado Gold has a consensus price target of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 94.04%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -654.29% Eldorado Gold 1.60% 4.49% 3.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextSource Materials and Eldorado Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A Eldorado Gold $1.03 billion 1.45 $104.54 million $1.00 8.16

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats NextSource Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

