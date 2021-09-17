Crust Price Down 25.1% Over Last Week (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001629 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00041683 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.86 or 0.00966973 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

