CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) will announce sales of $25.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.90 million and the lowest is $25.70 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year sales of $104.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.90 million to $104.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $135.08 million, with estimates ranging from $133.02 million to $137.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CS Disco.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAW shares. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

LAW traded down $4.46 on Friday, reaching $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,132,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,373. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

