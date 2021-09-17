CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.67 Million

Brokerages predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will announce $20.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.80 million. CuriosityStream posted sales of $8.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year sales of $71.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.70 million to $71.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $120.72 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $131.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 353.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,826,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,912,000 after buying an additional 1,423,721 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at $17,974,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at $16,361,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,378,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 376,103 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. 25,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,678. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

