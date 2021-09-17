CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight Sells 6,229 Shares

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 6,229 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $105,893.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Mcknight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $437,181.84.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $597,627.52.

On Thursday, July 15th, Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $479,259.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $669,926.88.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.98.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CURO Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CURO Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in CURO Group during the second quarter worth about $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in CURO Group during the first quarter worth about $148,000. 37.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

