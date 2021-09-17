CVI Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 389,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TALO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $8,208,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,796,722 shares of company stock worth $48,587,014 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TALO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Talos Energy stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,335. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

