CVI Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,000. Tech and Energy Transition accounts for 1.0% of CVI Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of Tech and Energy Transition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Shares of TETC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.74. 8,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

