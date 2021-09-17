CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,732,000 after acquiring an additional 67,850 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THO. Citigroup raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.89.

THO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.15. 638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,113. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.23.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

