CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after purchasing an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after purchasing an additional 92,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.20.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $652.90. 4,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,360. The stock has a market cap of $129.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 781.38, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.00 and a 1-year high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,283 shares of company stock worth $17,400,568 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

