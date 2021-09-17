CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $383.34. The stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.40. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.80.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

