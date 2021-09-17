CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,390,000 after buying an additional 229,915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,421,000 after buying an additional 132,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,843,000 after buying an additional 39,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,540,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,015,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.28. 12,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

