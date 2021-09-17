DAD (DAD) Price Tops $0.24

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One DAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC on major exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $86.00 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00134820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044853 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

