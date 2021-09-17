Darden Restaurants, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report released on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.

NYSE DRI opened at $150.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.86. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $153.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,537,154.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

