Darrell W. Crate Sells 2,000 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darrell W. Crate also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $111,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.09 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.