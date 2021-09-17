David W. Gibbs Sells 1,434 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David W. Gibbs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $127.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.65. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

