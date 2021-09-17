Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $13.30 target price on Davide Campari-Milano and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.47.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

