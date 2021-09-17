Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 8,794 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,687% compared to the typical daily volume of 492 call options.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DCRC opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

