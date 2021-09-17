Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp’s (NASDAQ:DCRDU) Quiet Period To Expire on September 20th

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV’s (NASDAQ:DCRDU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, September 20th. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV had issued 27,500,000 shares in its public offering on August 11th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of DCRDU opened at $10.13 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

