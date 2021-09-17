Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. Research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

