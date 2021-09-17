Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Gap Up to $31.75

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.75, but opened at $32.98. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 4,370 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.