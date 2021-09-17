Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 436.8% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of DDF opened at $11.00 on Friday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%.
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
