Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 436.8% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of DDF opened at $11.00 on Friday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.